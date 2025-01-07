Japan braces for heavy snow with traffic disruption warning

Japan's weather agency warned Tuesday of possible traffic disruptions and avalanches as heavy snow is expected to fall later this week across wide areas of the country.

Areas including northern and western Japan could see heavy snow from Wednesday through Friday, with some regions expected to see extremely strong winds with snow, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. If the air is colder than expected, blizzards and especially heavy snow could occur.

Snow may accumulate even in low-lying areas in such regions as Chugoku and Shikoku in western Japan and northern Kyushu, the agency said. In some areas in Aomori Prefecture, in the northeastern region of Tohoku, snowfall accumulation was more than twice the annual average after heavy snow during the yearend and New Year holiday period.

In the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Hokuriku and the Tokai regions in central Japan could see up to 70 centimeters of snow, while there may be up to 50 cm in Chugoku, 40 cm in Tohoku, as well as 25 cm in Shikoku and northern Kyushu, according to the agency.

In the subsequent 24-hour period, Hokuriku and Tokai could see 70 cm of snow, with 50 cm in Chugoku and 30 cm in Shikoku and northern Kyushu, the agency said.

Through Thursday, northern and eastern Japan could see lightning strikes and tornadoes, while eastern and western Japan areas facing the Sea of Japan may see high waves.

