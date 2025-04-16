 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Yusuke Ide
national

Japan ruling parties mull utility subsidies to offset higher bills

0 Comments
TOKYO

Senior members of Japan's ruling parties agreed Tuesday to consider reinstating subsidies to reduce summer electricity and gas bills, as households continue to grapple with the pain of surging prices.

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama said after holding talks with his Komeito party counterpart Makoto Nishida that using reserve funds for the current fiscal year could be an option to fund the subsidies.

Moriyama said they also must consult opposition parties, given that the ruling coalition does not hold a majority in the House of Representatives.

The government introduced subsidies for utility bills between August and October last year as the country experienced scorching heat that drove up household electricity usage.

LDP Diet affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto told reporters that his party will push for an earlier implementation of the subsidy program, possibly in June or earlier. Komeito Diet affairs chief Hidemichi Sato also voiced support for quick action.

To counter rising energy prices following Russia's war in Ukraine and yen weakness, the Japanese government initially introduced the utility bill subsidies between January 2023 and May 2024.

The program has since continued off and on, though subsidies have been scaled back. The government allocated more than 4 trillion yen in total.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog