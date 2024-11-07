Maglev tunneling halted after water comes to surface at Tokyo home

Central Japan Railway Co said Thursday it has temporarily halted construction work on a new high-speed maglev train line between Tokyo and Nagoya after water and bubbles appeared from the ground in a residential garden near a tunnel digging site in western Tokyo.
The residence in Machida is near a site where excavation is being carried out over 40 meters beneath the surface to build a tunnel for the Linear Chuo Shinkansen project.
The construction company reported to JR Central on Oct 22 that a resident noticed water coming to the surface, which was later confirmed by an official of the railway company. The water and bubbles continued until Oct 24 but have since stopped.
The machine used in tunnel excavation releases a foaming agent containing surfactants to make soil digging easier. Tests on water sampled from the garden showed surfactant levels within drinking water standards.
"We are investigating the cause and will continue to monitor conditions in the surrounding area," a JR Central official said.
The Linear Chuo Shinkansen will connect Tokyo, Nagoya, and eventually Osaka, with trains traveling up to 500 kilometers per hour.
The tunnel beneath the greater Tokyo area will stretch 37 km, linking Shinagawa Station to a planned station in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture. Its construction is divided into four sections, with tunneling being conducted in each.
The prefectural government in Shizuoka has recently approved a boring survey in preparation for the maglev train line's construction, amid concerns the geological survey ahead of tunnel drilling could reduce water flow in a river in the prefecture.© KYODO
falseflagsteve
I saw a video of a bloke riding that Maglev on the test line, looks well good
wolfshine
I will say plainly that I am not particularly enthusiastic about the Maglev Shinkansen, given that the cost to construct and eventually extend it will be massive. Not to mention, fares are probably going to astronomical for the first few decades of this being a thing, and honestly it seems wildly impractical until the route to Osaka is at least completed. Even then, the standard time on the Nozomi between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka is like two and a half hours - is that not incredibly convenient as is? I only really see the Maglev Shinkansen being necessary as a means of connecting Kyushu to Hokkaido, as that route is currently more efficiently travelled via airplane.
This process is going to involve tons of eminent domain as well, and if you live anywhere near the current route... Well, good luck. In any event, as a Yokohama resident, we are not even getting a Maglev station, so this whole thing will basically never benefit me to begin with.
There are better things to spend the money on in my opinion. I think as a really long term investment there could be some value but axe the current timetable and prioritize other matters while they take their time building it.
falseflagsteve
Wolfshine
Youre probably correct in your analysis however for me I’d just to have a ride on it even for a brief while.