Osaka casino resort starts construction near expo venue

OSAKA

Construction for a casino resort began Thursday in Osaka at a site close to the venue of the 2025 World Exposition, despite concerns about noise affecting the ongoing international event.

The construction comes as the operator and local governments prepare to open the so-called integrated resort, or IR, comprised of a large hotel, conference facilities and gambling areas, on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, in 2030.

"This would be Japan's first IR. We'd like to bring economic growth in Osaka and Japan," Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said at a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by the project's operator Osaka IR KK.

In July last year, the association operating the expo and business circles requested a postponement of work while the event is held through October due to concerns about noise and construction blighting the scenery.

The Osaka prefectural government and the operator have announced measures to minimize the impact on the expo by scaling down work on days when many visitors are expected. There are also plans to delay operations using heavy machinery until after the event ends on Oct 13.

The resort complex is the first IR to get the go-ahead in Japan since the nation legalized casinos in 2018 in hopes of boosting tourism and regional economies.

