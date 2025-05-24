Princess Aiko to make 1st official overseas visit in November to Laos

Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will travel to Laos in November in what will be her first official overseas visit, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

With this year marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Japan and Laos, the 23-year-old princess will visit the Southeast Asian nation to foster friendship and goodwill.

The details of her visit are still under consideration, but the princess will likely meet with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith and attend events related to the anniversary, according to the agency.

The princess went on an informal trip to the Netherlands with her parents in 2006, and she took a summer course at Eton College in Windsor just outside London in 2018 as a senior high school student.

© KYODO