 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Aiko Image: IImperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
national

Princess Aiko to make 1st official overseas visit in November to Laos

0 Comments
TOKYO

Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will travel to Laos in November in what will be her first official overseas visit, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

With this year marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Japan and Laos, the 23-year-old princess will visit the Southeast Asian nation to foster friendship and goodwill.

The details of her visit are still under consideration, but the princess will likely meet with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith and attend events related to the anniversary, according to the agency.

The princess went on an informal trip to the Netherlands with her parents in 2006, and she took a summer course at Eton College in Windsor just outside London in 2018 as a senior high school student.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel