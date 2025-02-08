 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Saudi Arabia to showcase kingdom's transformation at Osaka Expo 2025

0 Comments
HIMEJI, Hyogo

Saudi Arabia's pavilion at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka will offer visitors a window into how the kingdom is evolving beyond oil dependency while preserving its cultural heritage, the country's ambassador to Japan said.

"What's exciting for Saudi Arabia is to have a comprehensive transformation that involves not just the economy, but culture, life, and the environment," Saudi Ambassador Ghazi Binzagr, who also serves as commissioner general of his country's Osaka expo exhibitions, said in a recent interview.

Designed by British architecture company Foster and Partners, the pavilion will highlight Saudi Arabia's diverse landscape from green mountains to coral reefs, he added.

"What the visitor will experience is a taste of what it's like to have a country in the middle of a transformation," the ambassador said.

Saudi Arabia is one of around a dozen countries setting up a so-called "Type A" self-built pavilion, considered the highlight of the expo.

The pavilion's structure embodies the country's transformation, featuring sustainable elements like solar panels along with cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and virtual reality experiences, according to Saudi officials.

It draws on the architecture in the country's traditional villages, designed to lead visitors through a forecourt planted with Saudi Arabian flora and narrow streets to the courtyard where performances and events will be held, according to Foster and Partners.

The structure's cladding is made from lightweight Saudi stone and can be deconstructed and reassembled, or reconfigured, for use in a future location.

The Saudi pavilion will also reflect changes driven by the kingdom's young population. A dedicated space will showcase youth achievements and initiatives, demonstrating how "youth are choosing to be part of the transformation and part of the creation of tomorrow," the ambassador said.

Around 700 events planned during the Osaka expo will cover various topics including women's empowerment, sustainability, and renewable energy investments.

Given that this year marks the 70th anniversary of Saudi Arabia-Japan relations and that Saudi Arabia will host the World Exposition 2030 in Riyadh, an event to be held on Sept. 23, Saudi Arabia's national day, will be a very important one, he said.

"We don't just work closely with Japan to study expo. This is a collaboration that we have on a whole host of mega issues," he said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel