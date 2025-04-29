Shinkansen services halted for 2 hours in western Japan after train hits person

Bullet train services in western Japan were halted for about two hours Monday evening after railway workers noticed that a person had been hit by a running train, JR West said.

The Sanyo Shinkansen Line operations between Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures were suspended from around 5:50 p.m. after workers found a body part while inspecting tracks between Fukuyama and Shin-Onomichi stations in Hiroshima Prefecture.

There were some train cancellations and delays of up to two and a half hours.

