1-year-old boy dies after suspected fall into water in Hyogo

A 1-year-old boy has been found floating in a drainage ditch in western Japan and confirmed dead at a hospital, police said Wednesday, suspecting he fell into the water.

The police received an emergency call from the boy's family around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, saying he had disappeared from their home in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture. He was found about 30 minutes later in the ditch located some 50 meters away from his home.

The child's family was cleaning up after a meal when he disappeared. A nearby security camera subsequently recorded him walking alone, according to police.

As there was a hole in the living room's screen door large enough for a child to pass through, the police believe the boy may have exited the house there.

