1-year-old boy dies after suspected fall into water in Hyogo

KOBE

A 1-year-old boy has been found floating in a drainage ditch in western Japan and confirmed dead at a hospital, police said Wednesday, suspecting he fell into the water.

The police received an emergency call from the boy's family around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, saying he had disappeared from their home in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture. He was found about 30 minutes later in the ditch located some 50 meters away from his home.

The child's family was cleaning up after a meal when he disappeared. A nearby security camera subsequently recorded him walking alone, according to police.

As there was a hole in the living room's screen door large enough for a child to pass through, the police believe the boy may have exited the house there.

Poor kid. Poor family. Just really bad luck. I used to do this when I was a toddler all the time, my mom told me. Gave her a heart attack every few months.

A horrible tragedy.

New parents or soon to be parents: little children are much faster than you think. Be careful when taking your eyes off of them, especially after they start walking. I remember when my son was about 2. We were playing on the floor. I went to the door to sign for a delivery - less than 30 second. When I came back into the room he had managed to climb on top of the dining table.

