A U.S. Navy helicopter sits on a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, after it made an emergency landing on Thursday. Image: KYODO
national

U.S. helicopter makes emergency landing on beach in Kanagawa

YOKOHAMA

A U.S. military helicopter with three crew onboard made an emergency landing Thursday at a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, with no injuries reported, U.S. Navy said.

The helicopter made the landing at around 11:05 a.m. as a precautionary measure after detecting irregularities, according to the U.S. Navy. The aircraft belongs to the U.S. Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters he will request U.S. forces to ensure thorough safety management.

He said the ministry has dispatched an official to gather information at the site, which is about 1.6 kilometers southeast of JR Chigasaki Station.

The incident followed an emergency landing in August by a U.S. Navy helicopter in a rice field in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Nothing to see here! That's where my FIL and MIL live. Thank goodness they are safe.

Wow! That's Enoshima in the background. So the emergency helicopter landing occurred just further up the beach from the beach that connects to the island. I was just there a few months ago (both, Enoshima and further up the beach).

It's a pity that it is like this. It would have been better if they had been hit harder.

otherwise the US military constantly rapes Japanese girls. so let Buddha punish them

@moderators

You seriously allowing nik to post these comments?

Luckily no surf today,or that beach would have been busy.

Hope all concerned are uninjured.

