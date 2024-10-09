U.S. helicopter makes emergency landing on beach in Kanagawa

A U.S. Navy helicopter sits on a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, after it made an emergency landing on Thursday.

A U.S. military helicopter with three crew onboard made an emergency landing Thursday at a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, with no injuries reported, U.S. Navy said.

The helicopter made the landing at around 11:05 a.m. as a precautionary measure after detecting irregularities, according to the U.S. Navy. The aircraft belongs to the U.S. Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters he will request U.S. forces to ensure thorough safety management.

He said the ministry has dispatched an official to gather information at the site, which is about 1.6 kilometers southeast of JR Chigasaki Station.

The incident followed an emergency landing in August by a U.S. Navy helicopter in a rice field in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture.

