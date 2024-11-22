Japan This Week Podcast | Nov. 22, 2024: Tourist crimes, APEC drama, pit bull attacks, smuggling for love and harassment madness

By Jeff W. Richards

Arrest of a 65-year-old American man for carving letters into a sacred torii gate at Meiji Jingu Shrine.

Discussion on rising vandalism, public drunkenness, and overtourism in Japan.

Past incidents include graffiti at Yasukuni Shrine and inappropriate influencer stunts at sacred sites.

PM Ishiba missed the group photo with other world leaders due to a traffic jam.

Caught on camera staying seated while greeting other leaders and crossing arms during ceremonies.

Social media backlash calling his behavior “embarrassing.”

A rise in incidents involving the American pit bull terrier.

Local governments implementing safety measures like cages and muzzles, but issues persist.

Recent attacks include injuries to passersby, with calls for stricter regulations on owners.

Donna Nelson, accused of carrying amphetamines into Japan, claims she was tricked in an online romance scam.

Prosecutors allege she knew about the drugs, while her lawyer argues mistranslation may have caused miscommunication.

Verdict expected on Dec. 4.

“Hara” culture: From sekuhara (sexual harassment) to karahara (karaoke harassment).

Unique Japanese harassment forms like rimohara (remote work harassment) and wakuhara (vaccine harassment).

Reader takes on the passive-aggressive nature of harassment in Japan.



