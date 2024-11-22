 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Japan This Week Podcast | Nov. 22, 2024: Tourist crimes, APEC drama, pit bull attacks, smuggling for love and harassment madness

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
Image: Japan Today/koumaru/Pixta
TOKYO

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from Japan Today.

In this week’s episode:

(0:58 - 5:36) CRIME: Tourist vandalism at shrines

  • Arrest of a 65-year-old American man for carving letters into a sacred torii gate at Meiji Jingu Shrine.
  • Discussion on rising vandalism, public drunkenness, and overtourism in Japan.
  • Past incidents include graffiti at Yasukuni Shrine and inappropriate influencer stunts at sacred sites.

(5:41 -8:30) POLITICS: Prime Minister Ishiba’s APEC summit blunders

  • PM Ishiba missed the group photo with other world leaders due to a traffic jam.
  • Caught on camera staying seated while greeting other leaders and crossing arms during ceremonies.
  • Social media backlash calling his behavior “embarrassing.”

(8:34 - 13:01) NATIONAL: Pit bull attacks in Japan

  • A rise in incidents involving the American pit bull terrier.
  • Local governments implementing safety measures like cages and muzzles, but issues persist.
  • Recent attacks include injuries to passersby, with calls for stricter regulations on owners.

(13:06 - 17:12) CRIME: Australian woman drug smuggling case

  • Donna Nelson, accused of carrying amphetamines into Japan, claims she was tricked in an online romance scam.
  • Prosecutors allege she knew about the drugs, while her lawyer argues mistranslation may have caused miscommunication.
  • Verdict expected on Dec. 4.

(17:15 - 24:43) KUCHIKOMI: Japan’s ever-growing list of harassment terms

  • “Hara” culture: From sekuhara (sexual harassment) to karahara (karaoke harassment).
  • Unique Japanese harassment forms like rimohara (remote work harassment) and wakuhara (vaccine harassment).
  • Reader takes on the passive-aggressive nature of harassment in Japan.

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions ? Let us know below! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

Subscribe to Japan This Week

Follow us on social media

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

