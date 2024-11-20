 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shakes hands while seated with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte before the first day's discussion session at the APEC forum summit in Lima on Nov 15. Image: KYODO Pool
politics

Ishiba criticized in Japan for 'bad manners' at APEC summit

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is being criticized online by people in Japan for his "bad manners" after footage of the APEC forum summit in Peru showed him greeting other leaders while remaining seated.

Footage showed Ishiba checking his smartphone while seated as leaders including Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim approached him. Ishiba looked up from his phone and shook hands but did not stand up.

He also remained seated when he shook hands with summit host, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

"So embarrassing," posted one social media user in Japanese, while another said, "It's not even about being prime minister. His attitude is unthinkable for an adult."

The prime minister was also accused of rudeness after other footage showed him watching a dance at the welcome ceremony for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit with his arms crossed.

Ishiba made his diplomatic debut as Japan's leader last month at summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos.

Tottori is very rural but has much natural beauty.

Shame on Ishiba for displaying the manners of an LDP provincial daimyo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Prime Minister Ishiba’s phone use is a lot like what I see with my students. When he was checking his phone instead of engaging with other leaders, it felt pretty disrespectful. Similarly, when my students are glued to their phones in class, they miss out on what’s happening around them. It just goes to show how important it is to be present—whether you’re a world leader or a student. We really need to encourage everyone to put their phones down and focus on the moment!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oafish uncouth, Shigeru Ishiba appears in complete duncish ignorance to register.

I can only wonder what his table manners are like.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Needs to get the boot. Enough with this clown already. He's going for broke setting the bar so low in the LDP and that's a pretty low bar already.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This? THIS is the focus of the public’s ire on their PM? Not the scandals, the billions wasted, corruption? But this? It is bad, but, come on Japan, show your outrage over the decades of LDP misrule instead.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

