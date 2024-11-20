Ishiba criticized in Japan for 'bad manners' at APEC summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shakes hands while seated with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte before the first day's discussion session at the APEC forum summit in Lima on Nov 15.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is being criticized online by people in Japan for his "bad manners" after footage of the APEC forum summit in Peru showed him greeting other leaders while remaining seated.

Footage showed Ishiba checking his smartphone while seated as leaders including Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim approached him. Ishiba looked up from his phone and shook hands but did not stand up.

He also remained seated when he shook hands with summit host, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

"So embarrassing," posted one social media user in Japanese, while another said, "It's not even about being prime minister. His attitude is unthinkable for an adult."

The prime minister was also accused of rudeness after other footage showed him watching a dance at the welcome ceremony for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit with his arms crossed.

Ishiba made his diplomatic debut as Japan's leader last month at summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos.

