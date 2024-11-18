Ishiba misses APEC group photo session due to traffic jam

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba missed a group photo session at the APEC summit in Peru's capital of Lima, with the top government spokesman saying Monday that he was delayed in a traffic jam on his way back from visiting a grave.
The session Saturday proceeded without Ishiba, with leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance. While Xi was positioned near the center at the front, Biden, who will step down in January, stood toward the back.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference, "As the photo session was held at the end of the meeting, the absence did not affect the relationship-building process with the other leaders."
Ishiba, who became prime minister in early October, "delivered his messages and demonstrated his presence firmly during the two-day gathering" of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Hayashi added.
He said Ishiba was caught in heavy traffic caused by an accident while returning to the summit venue after laying flowers at the grave of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori in the suburbs of Lima.
Fujimori, the first head of state of Japanese descent in the South American country, died at the age of 86 in September.© KYODO
deanzaZZR
I have no words ...
kurisupisu
.** What is the current prime minister of Japan doing laying flowers at the grave of a convicted criminal?
The purpose of visiting Peru was to attend an APEC Summit not to embark on private errands!
Is this how Japanese taxpayers money is used?
Totally unconscionable!
Ricky Kaminski13
You’ve got to be jesting. Ishibasan tanomuyo!
Gorramcowboy
Probably dozed off and wasn't able to leave earlier.
Mike_Oxlong
Just a taste of the string of international embarrassments to come.
finally rich
They should have told him "You're not in your country, this is Pe-ru! iiwake iun janee yo!"
Ishiba would understand as this is a common saying in his home country.