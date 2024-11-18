 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Leaders of member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum pose for a photo on the second day of a two-day meeting in Lima on Sunday. Image: KYODO
politics

Ishiba misses APEC group photo session due to traffic jam

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba missed a group photo session at the APEC summit in Peru's capital of Lima, with the top government spokesman saying Monday that he was delayed in a traffic jam on his way back from visiting a grave.

The session Saturday proceeded without Ishiba, with leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance. While Xi was positioned near the center at the front, Biden, who will step down in January, stood toward the back.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference, "As the photo session was held at the end of the meeting, the absence did not affect the relationship-building process with the other leaders."

Ishiba, who became prime minister in early October, "delivered his messages and demonstrated his presence firmly during the two-day gathering" of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Hayashi added.

He said Ishiba was caught in heavy traffic caused by an accident while returning to the summit venue after laying flowers at the grave of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori in the suburbs of Lima.

Fujimori, the first head of state of Japanese descent in the South American country, died at the age of 86 in September.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

I have no words ...

He said Ishiba was caught in heavy traffic caused by an accident while returning to the summit venue after laying flowers at the grave of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori in the suburbs of Lima.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

He said Ishiba was caught in heavy traffic caused by an accident while returning to the summit venue after laying flowers at the grave of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori …

.*

* What is the current prime minister of Japan doing laying flowers at the grave of a convicted criminal?

The purpose of visiting Peru was to attend an APEC Summit not to embark on private errands!

﻿Is this how Japanese taxpayers money is used?

Totally unconscionable!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

You’ve got to be jesting. Ishibasan tanomuyo!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Probably dozed off and wasn't able to leave earlier.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Just a taste of the string of international embarrassments to come.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

He said Ishiba was caught in heavy traffic caused by

They should have told him "You're not in your country, this is Pe-ru! iiwake iun janee yo!"

Ishiba would understand as this is a common saying in his home country.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo