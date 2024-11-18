Ishiba misses APEC group photo session due to traffic jam

Leaders of member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum pose for a photo on the second day of a two-day meeting in Lima on Sunday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba missed a group photo session at the APEC summit in Peru's capital of Lima, with the top government spokesman saying Monday that he was delayed in a traffic jam on his way back from visiting a grave.

The session Saturday proceeded without Ishiba, with leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance. While Xi was positioned near the center at the front, Biden, who will step down in January, stood toward the back.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference, "As the photo session was held at the end of the meeting, the absence did not affect the relationship-building process with the other leaders."

Ishiba, who became prime minister in early October, "delivered his messages and demonstrated his presence firmly during the two-day gathering" of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Hayashi added.

He said Ishiba was caught in heavy traffic caused by an accident while returning to the summit venue after laying flowers at the grave of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori in the suburbs of Lima.

Fujimori, the first head of state of Japanese descent in the South American country, died at the age of 86 in September.

