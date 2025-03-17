Brazilian president to be awarded one of Japan's highest decorations

Japan said Tuesday it will award Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, one of its highest decorations, during his visit as a state guest next week.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference the decision was made Tuesday by the cabinet.

During his four-day visit to Japan from next Monday, Lula is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

© KYODO