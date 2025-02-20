 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, Britain to hold economic talks in Tokyo in March

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and Britain are arranging to hold a ministerial economic dialogue in Tokyo on March 7, government sources said Thursday, amid concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies, including tariffs.

It will be their first such meeting of the economic version of the "two-plus-two" gathering, with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto set to discuss the importance of free trade with their British counterparts, the sources said.

Britain will be the second country with which Japan holds the economic two-plus-two ministerial framework, following the United States, its close security ally.

At the gathering, the two ministers are likely to exchange views on key topics, such as ensuring supply chain stability for critical materials, the sources added.

In November 2024, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, agreed to launch a new framework to address trade, economic security and other shared challenges between the two countries.

Japan, Britain and Italy have been deepening security cooperation, pursuing joint development of a next-generation fighter jet.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo