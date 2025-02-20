Japan, Britain to hold economic talks in Tokyo in March

Japan and Britain are arranging to hold a ministerial economic dialogue in Tokyo on March 7, government sources said Thursday, amid concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies, including tariffs.

It will be their first such meeting of the economic version of the "two-plus-two" gathering, with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto set to discuss the importance of free trade with their British counterparts, the sources said.

Britain will be the second country with which Japan holds the economic two-plus-two ministerial framework, following the United States, its close security ally.

At the gathering, the two ministers are likely to exchange views on key topics, such as ensuring supply chain stability for critical materials, the sources added.

In November 2024, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, agreed to launch a new framework to address trade, economic security and other shared challenges between the two countries.

Japan, Britain and Italy have been deepening security cooperation, pursuing joint development of a next-generation fighter jet.

© KYODO