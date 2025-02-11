Japan to host Brazilian President Lula as state guest in late March

The Japanese and Brazilian governments are making arrangements for Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to visit Japan from March 24 to 27 as a state guest as the countries mark the 130th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year, government sources said Tuesday.

Japan has not hosted a state guest since 2019, when U.S. President Donald Trump visited during his first term, partly due to a pandemic-induced pause in in-person diplomacy.

The Japanese government is planning for Lula to have an audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and attend a banquet at the Imperial Palace on March 25, the Japanese government sources said.

Other plans include a meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and an invitation to a business event, they said.

Japan aims to strengthen ties with Brazil, one of the leading powers among Global South states and home to the largest population of Japanese descendants overseas.

Ishiba's predecessor, Fumio Kishida, invited Lula to Japan in May last year when he visited Brazil. Ishiba reiterated Japan's invitation to Lula when they met on the fringes of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November.

