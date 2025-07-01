 Japan Today
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends a press conference in Tokyo
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: Reuters/Kiyoshi Ota
Support for Ishiba slips ahead of key national vote, NHK survey shows

1 Comment
TOKYO

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government has slipped ahead of key national elections next month, a poll showed on Monday, with his cash handout plan to help the public deal with inflation having failed to impress voters.

The current ruling bloc of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and junior partner Komeito lost its lower house majority last year. A poor showing in the upper house elections slated for July 20 would likely weaken his grip on power further.

Support for Ishiba's government stands at 34%, down from 39% in the previous poll three weeks ago, according to the poll conducted by public broadcaster NHK.

The LDP says in its campaign pledges that it plans to give out 20,000 yen to each individual and an additional 20,000 yen to children as well as adult members of low-income households amid rising prices.

But the NHK poll showed 32% of those surveyed do not evaluate the plan very positively and 31% do not evaluate the scheme positively at all.

No surprise. No improvements nor viable strategies but rather more of the same.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

