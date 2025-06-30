Trump complains about Japan not importing enough American rice

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday complained that Japan is not importing enough American rice as Washington and Tokyo struggle to make progress toward a trade deal.

Trump said on social media that Japan "won't take our RICE, and yet they have a massive rice shortage. In other words, we'll just be sending them a letter, and we love having them as a trading partner for many years to come."

In Trump's post on his Truth Social platform, which singled out Japan in a way he rarely does online, he started by saying he wanted to give an example of how "spoiled" countries have become with respect to the United States.

His statement came a day after saying in a TV interview that he has no plans to roll back the hefty auto tariffs imposed on Japan, despite Tokyo's persistent opposition expressed in now-stalled tariff negotiations.

"I could send one (letter) to Japan: 'Dear Mr Japan, here's the story. You're going to pay a 25 percent tariff on your cars,'" Trump said on Fox News.

On Monday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump plans to meet with his trade team this week to discuss tariff rates for many individual countries.

She told a press briefing that Trump will set the rates if countries "don't come to the table to negotiate in good faith."

In recent days, Trump and his officials have ramped up pressure on U.S. trading partners as its 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs is set to expire on July 9.

