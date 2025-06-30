Trump complains about Japan not importing enough American rice

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday complained that Japan is not importing enough American rice as Washington and Tokyo struggle to make progress toward a trade deal.
Trump said on social media that Japan "won't take our RICE, and yet they have a massive rice shortage. In other words, we'll just be sending them a letter, and we love having them as a trading partner for many years to come."
In Trump's post on his Truth Social platform, which singled out Japan in a way he rarely does online, he started by saying he wanted to give an example of how "spoiled" countries have become with respect to the United States.
His statement came a day after saying in a TV interview that he has no plans to roll back the hefty auto tariffs imposed on Japan, despite Tokyo's persistent opposition expressed in now-stalled tariff negotiations.
"I could send one (letter) to Japan: 'Dear Mr Japan, here's the story. You're going to pay a 25 percent tariff on your cars,'" Trump said on Fox News.
On Monday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump plans to meet with his trade team this week to discuss tariff rates for many individual countries.
She told a press briefing that Trump will set the rates if countries "don't come to the table to negotiate in good faith."
In recent days, Trump and his officials have ramped up pressure on U.S. trading partners as its 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs is set to expire on July 9.© KYODO
25 Comments
Login to comment
JD
Check your mailbox in two weeks Japan. This happens when you don't want to do a fair trade deal with the US. You can whine or cry all you want. US tax payers don't want to work to death to pay for the rest of the world anymore. Take it or leave it. Who's next? EU or Canada?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Anything come of that Ukraine peace deal? More like Trump has searched the world for things to claim credit for.
OssanAmerica
It's the US govt that chooses where the US taxpayer's money is spent.
Not other countries.
obladi
Because Japan has plenty of BACKUP RICE.
Someone could explain this to Trump, but I'm not sure he's listen.
JD
Trump plans to use tariffs money from other countries to pay for tax so people who work, the last figure was $200K or less don't have to pay tax anymore. NO MORE TAX. This is AWESOME. US tax payers can keep more money in their pocket now. Hopefully it will pass.
The Nomad
So he's going to send a letter to Dear Mr Japan? Who's that?
lincolnman
More dementia symptoms...can't even remember Ishiba's name - at least he didn't call him Xi...
Multiple gaffes and mental meltdowns each day...way past time for the 25th Amendment...
YankeeX
Japan isn't offering up anything new to alleviate Trumps' concerns but more of the same hence his disposition. Japan is in a very precarious position as the economy is on life support with the BOJ having exhausted their ammunition. Without a deal by July 9th, the yen would slide causing further pain on Japanese consumers/companies with further stagflation and forcing the hand of the BOJ to raise rates. The majority of Japanese mortgages whether commercial and retail are floating rate. Plus with the looming upper house election, Ishiba doesn't want to appear weak.
Gaijinjland
I would gladly pay 2,000 yen for 5 kilos of California rice.
JD
It shows how much he respects the person in charge, he respects and likes the country and not the person in charge. Even Japanese people don't like their prime minister. All letters to all countries who don't want to negotiate a fair deal with the USA will be Dear LOL
nishikat
Japanese people don't like clunky Pontiacs. And it looks like the Chinese EVs will win in Japan. Also regarding American products, the iPhone has a very good market share in Japan.... because Japanese people like them. Sleek iPhone YES clunky Pontiac NO
Asiaman7
First, most Japanese (and foreign residents) would likely prefer domestic rice over U.S. rice.
Second, Trump does have a point. According to CNN, a 2021 report published by the Office of the United States Trade Representative under former President Joe Biden stated that “Japan’s highly regulated and nontransparent system of importation and distribution for rice limits the ability of US exporters to have meaningful access to Japan’s consumers.”
Third, this is likely more about oil than rice. In the interview, Trump also said that Japan could purchase "a lot of oil" and other goods from the United States to reduce the trade deficit.
wolfshine
He is absolutely correct, and the implications of Japanese rice policy stretch beyond American farming profits. A big part of the reason a 5kg bag of rice now costs around ~4500 yen has to do with the Japanese governments artificial propping up of the domestic farmers and also their suppression of foreign competition. You can't even find Calrose rice at Aeon now because it basically sells out immediately, so I actually imagine Japanese consumers would appreciate more options being available.
nishikat
I'm wondering who will harvest it. ICE is creating a situation at American farms
sakurasuki
To be fair Japan so far don't offer anything, while exploiting US generosity for decades.
The last thing Japan could do try to lower tariff for rice. However the fact japan's negotiator go back and forth that's because offer nothing significant to US.
Now already in July, trade deal deadline is closing Japan seems more to choose to sacrifice Automobile and others industry, while keeping farmer safe.
Trump already clear what he want from Japan.
https://www.youtube.com/live/tw9OUtoNJ7s?si=pd1o7OpDSxqo1Uzr&t=1817
Just see minute 30:17, also see here
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114773601644828833
However Japan just won't listen.
JD
Let consumers decide. Tariffs free, that's the way countries should operate. If tariffs are so bad, the rest of the world would not use it against the USA.
Ricky Kaminski13
I just don’t see Japan adapting to the pace of change demanded by the Trump juggernaut. Just as Ishiba chose not to attend the NATO gathering last week, they will do what they usually do, pull back hunkered down on the Titanic and try and forget icebergs exist.
Cynicism aside, it’s all about the optics for this upcoming election. Timing is everything when it comes to politics. The electorate rewards stability (at least the perception of, even if it isn’t sustainable) over boldness, SO there will be no boat rocking or deal negotiations for a while. Way too much ammunition to give to your opposition.
nishikat
They have with the iPhone especially.
No tariffs in Japan for almost everything. Check Japan's government official tarrif list. It's there including English.
deanzaZZR
With all the letters Trump is sending out at least he is propping up USPS.
deanzaZZR
TIL D.J.T is improper language.
kwatt
The problem seems why Americans buy more Japanese cars. Better buy American cars.
deanzaZZR
@JD Food security is part of national security. Japan's food self-sufficiency rate is 38% which is alarmingly low.
JD
LOL...USPS will ask, what country is it this time.
geronimo2006
Saw some at my local supermarket. Bit cheaper than local rice but not by that much and not exactly flying off the shelf even though the shelves were mostly bare. I would say the biggest barrier is the consumer. US needs to make superior quality at the right price to compete on a whole range of stuff. Tariffs will just raise prices in America, not force Japanese to buy more from US. Trump doesn't understand that.
CrashTestDummy
I live in California. It is interesting. Food and most everything is much more expensive in California. However, rice is more expensive in Japan. Rice in Japan is about 4000 yen per 5kg (800 yen per kg} while Kokuho California rice (Normura Corporation) costs 2900 yen for 6.8kg (425 yen per kg).
Not sure if Kokuho California rice makes it up to Japanese standards, but it is surprising to me that rice is more expensive in Japan. I guess simple supply and demand.