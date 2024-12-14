 Japan Today
politics

Trump reportedly considering businessman George Glass for U.S. envoy to Japan

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering choosing George Glass, a businessman from Oregon with a background in investment banking and real estate, as ambassador to Japan, a media report said Saturday.

The plan, reported by CBS News, comes as Trump has been rapidly filling key posts before he returns to the White House for a nonconsecutive second term on Jan 20. Glass served as ambassador to Portugal during Trump's first presidency between 2017 and 2021.

A major donor to Trump, according to official data, Glass, who also has expertise in finance and technology, founded MGG Development LLC in 2015.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oregon in 1989. Before establishing MGG Development, he was founder and president of Pacific Crest Securities, a technology investment bank in Portland in the northwestern state.

It remains unclear why Trump might pick Glass for the post and whether he is knowledgeable about Japan. But a statement by Glass submitted to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in July 2017 for his confirmation process for the role of ambassador to Portugal showed that the eldest of his three sons was living in Japan.

On Saturday, Trump said Richard Grenell, who served as ambassador to Germany during his first term, will be his envoy for "special missions."

"Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

Grenell, a staunch Trump loyalist, was also his former acting director of national intelligence and special envoy for negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

