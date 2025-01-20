 Japan Today
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC Image: AFP
politics

Trump vows trade policy of 'tariff and tax' on other countries

1 Comment
By Beiyi SEOW
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump promised tariffs and taxes on other countries Monday, in a nationalistic inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president.

"I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families," he said at the U.S. Capitol. "Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens."

Since his election victory in November, Trump has taken aim at allies and adversaries alike, raising the prospect of fresh levies to push other countries towards tougher action on U.S. concerns.

Before his White House return, Trump vowed to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, and an additional 10 percent on Chinese goods, if they did not do more about illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

On the campaign trail, Trump also floated the idea of much steeper tariff rates -- 60 percent or more -- on Chinese imports.

But he stopped short Monday of unveiling new tariffs, which are applied on imported goods when a U.S. buyer purchases them from abroad.

The White House said Monday that under the Trump administration, all agencies would adopt "emergency measures to reduce the cost of living."

It added that Trump would unveil his "America First Trade Policy," stressing also that Washington would not be beholden to foreign organizations for its tax policy.

In his speech Monday, Trump reiterated his plan to set up an "External Revenue Service" to collect tariffs, duties and revenues, promising "massive amounts of money" pouring in from foreign sources.

The name is a play on the Internal Revenue Service, a bureau under the Treasury Department that administers and enforces US tax laws.

"The American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before," he said.

Some analysts have warned that tariff hikes would bring higher consumer prices and weigh on GDP growth over time.

But Trump's supporters have pointed to his other policy proposals like tax cuts and deregulation as a means to spur growth.

Trump's Treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent told lawmakers last Thursday that he disagreed the cost of tariffs would be borne domestically.

On Monday, Trump also said his government would establish a new "Department of Government Efficiency."

The office dubbed DOGE, to be led by Elon Musk and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, is eyeing some $1 trillion in cuts to federal spending.

While DOGE has an advisory role, Musk's star power and strong influence in Trump's inner circle bring political clout.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tariffs always damage those who levy them.

Instead of whining about this or reciprocating, consider that it is a large planet. Diversify your customer base away from the US as rapidly as you can, find new markets, and leave the US to do its own thing for a bit. You should never be too reliant on one group of customers. Trump 2.0 will work like Brexit. Popular enough at the ballot box, universally toxic in its consequences.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

