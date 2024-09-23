 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nationals Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga, of Japan, throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
baseball

Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga working on strong finish to his impressive rookie season

0 Comments
By JAY COHEN
CHICAGO

The very end of Shota Imanaga's first year in the major leagues looks a lot like the beginning of the season for the Japanese left-hander.

That's a real positive sign for Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs.

Showing no signs of any fatigue, Imanaga earned his sixth consecutive win when he pitched seven innings in a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. He allowed six hits, struck out four and walked none.

“He's had a great season,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It's been fabulous. Finishing on a strong note, continuing to pitch super well. Executing as we go, just very, very well. It's been good from start to as we get to the end here.”

The Cubs (80-76) are closing out a disappointing year after beginning the season with playoff aspirations. But Imanaga, 31, has been a bright spot after coming over from Japan. He finalized a $53 million, four-year contract with Chicago in January.

Making a smooth transition to the majors, Imanaga went 5-0 with a sparkling 0.84 ERA in his first nine starts. He has a 2.25 ERA during his current win streak — the longest active run for a major league starter — to go along with 37 strikeouts and eight walks in 40 innings.

“Talking to Craig, talking to my teammates, they really emphasized how important it is to stay healthy, especially in September,” Imanaga said through a translator. “So that was one of the goals of mine, especially back in spring training, just being able to continue to pitch, stay healthy. And I think I was able to do that.”

Imanaga, who is 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 173 1/3 innings over 29 starts, made the NL All-Star team and likely will finish in the top five in balloting for NL Rookie of the Year. He likely has one more start left this year, next weekend against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field.

“Look, he's been our best pitcher,” Counsell said. “He's been our best player. There's no question about it. He's just delivered, and he's been a huge boost for us.”

The Cubs are 23-6 when Imanaga takes the mound, and the durability he has shown has not gone unnoticed by his teammates.

“It's his first year over here, so he's still getting used to it,” infielder Michael Busch said. "I don't exactly know kind of what it was like (in Japan), but I know it's a little different just from a starting pitcher's perspective.

“So the fact that he's able to do that and do it so consistently like he has this year has been pretty amazing.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel