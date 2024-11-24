Ireland rookies impress in big win as Fiji dominated 52-17

Ireland's Bundee Aki, centre, is tackled by Fiji's Caleb Muntz during the Autumn Nations Series rugby union match between Ireland and Fiji, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ireland's fresh charges gave coach Andy Farrell options to ponder for the autumn rugby closer against Australia after they comfortably handled Fiji 52-17 on Saturday.

All eight Ireland tries came off set plays, and the result — and a 29-year perfect record against Fiji — was effectively secured by halftime, when it led 28-3.

Fiji posted historic wins in Europe in the last 15 months against England, Australia and Wales but struggled to get any rhythm. It was undermined by 11 penalties in the first half, alone, and a horrible 17 overall, and a powerful backline was smothered.

Farrell made seven changes to the Ireland XV after the muted performances against New Zealand and Argentina, to inject some life and spice into his aging squad, and they impressed while overcoming some bumps.

Sam Prendergast, the starting flyhalf in his second test, was sin-binned in just the eighth minute for a shoulder shot but returned to manage the backline coolly with soft hands, confident loops, and accurate kicking on and off the tee. He set up one try with a crosskick and converted five.

On debut, Gus McCarthy deepened Ireland's grand stock of hookers with no-look passes and a try after two crooked throw-ins, while flanker Cormac Izuchukwu stood out with a high workrate. He would have had a try, too, but for a forward pass.

Ireland butchered three tries, and man of the match Bundee Aki was held up over the line, denying him a second try as he rebounded after being dropped after the New Zealand loss.

