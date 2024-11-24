 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ireland Fiji Rugby
Ireland's Bundee Aki, centre, is tackled by Fiji's Caleb Muntz during the Autumn Nations Series rugby union match between Ireland and Fiji, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
rugby union

Ireland rookies impress in big win as Fiji dominated 52-17

0 Comments
DUBLIN

Ireland's fresh charges gave coach Andy Farrell options to ponder for the autumn rugby closer against Australia after they comfortably handled Fiji 52-17 on Saturday.

All eight Ireland tries came off set plays, and the result — and a 29-year perfect record against Fiji — was effectively secured by halftime, when it led 28-3.

Fiji posted historic wins in Europe in the last 15 months against England, Australia and Wales but struggled to get any rhythm. It was undermined by 11 penalties in the first half, alone, and a horrible 17 overall, and a powerful backline was smothered.

Farrell made seven changes to the Ireland XV after the muted performances against New Zealand and Argentina, to inject some life and spice into his aging squad, and they impressed while overcoming some bumps.

Sam Prendergast, the starting flyhalf in his second test, was sin-binned in just the eighth minute for a shoulder shot but returned to manage the backline coolly with soft hands, confident loops, and accurate kicking on and off the tee. He set up one try with a crosskick and converted five.

On debut, Gus McCarthy deepened Ireland's grand stock of hookers with no-look passes and a try after two crooked throw-ins, while flanker Cormac Izuchukwu stood out with a high workrate. He would have had a try, too, but for a forward pass.

Ireland butchered three tries, and man of the match Bundee Aki was held up over the line, denying him a second try as he rebounded after being dropped after the New Zealand loss.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog