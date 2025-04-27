Multiple people dead, injured in Vancouver after vehicle plows into street festival

Police officers work at the scene, after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu day block party, in which police say multiple people were killed and injured, in Vancouver, Canada April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

By Harshita Meenaktshi

A number of people were killed and multiple others were injured in Vancouver after a driver drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival in the western Canadian city, police said on Saturday.

The driver has been taken into custody, police said in a post on social media platform X, without giving further details. Police are expected to give an update at midnight.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was taking place.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X: "I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening."

Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim and British Columbia Premier David Eby posted similar comments on X.

One witness told CTV News he saw a black vehicle driving erratically in the area of the festival just before the crowd was struck.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, was among the attendees at the event, but left minutes before the vehicle arrived, CTV news said.

"This is so horrific, I don’t even know what to say," CTV quoted Singh as saying. "I was just there, and I just imagine the faces of the kids that I saw smiling and dancing."

Canada's federal election takes place on Monday.

The Vancouver Sun said thousands of people had been in the area.

"I didn’t get to see the driver, all I heard was an engine rev," Yoseb Vardeh, co-owner of food truck Bao Buns, said in an interview with Postmedia.

"I got outside my food truck, I looked down the road and there’s just bodies everywhere,” said Vardeh, as his voice broke. "He went through the whole block, he went straight down the middle.”

