Trump says tariff deal with Japan 'very close' to completion

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters Friday on Air Force One as he travels to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States is "very close" to a deal with Japan as the two countries continue talks over U.S. tariffs.

His remarks came as Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief representative in tariff negotiations with the U.S. administration, is set to make a three-day trip to Washington from Wednesday for a second round of talks.

Akazawa has requested the United States reconsider duties that have hit various exports, including those from the nation's large automobile industry.

"I'm getting along very well with Japan. We're very close to a deal," Trump told reporters at the White House ahead of his trip to Rome for Pope Francis' funeral, though he did not elaborate further.

Trump is said to be viewing tariff talks with Japan, a major trade partner and key security ally, as a top priority, and the process is being considered a test case for other countries also seeking relief from wide-ranging U.S. tariffs.

Pitching tariffs as a means to reduce massive U.S. trade deficits and to address what he views as unfair trade practices, Trump imposed higher import duties on cars, steel and aluminum following his return to the White House in January.

Japan also faces a 24 percent so-called reciprocal tariff -- a 10 percent universal duty and a country-specific rate of 14 percent. The targeted tariff, also announced for dozens of other U.S. trading partners in early April, was quickly put on hold in the wake of volatility in financial markets, particularly the bond market.

According to Reuters, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Friday that it is "constantly engaged" with Japan and other countries on alternative reciprocal trade arrangements that could eliminate or reduce the current universal 10 percent tariff.

The news agency also quoted a USTR spokesperson as saying that such talks were substantial and technical in nature, but Trump "ultimately will determine whether to proceed with alternative arrangements with any country."

