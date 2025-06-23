 Japan Today
A rainbow appears on the Auckland skyline featuring Sky Tower in New Zealand
A rainbow appears on the Auckland skyline in New Zealand. Image: Reuters/Jason Reed
world

New Zealand's 'golden visa' scheme lures U.S., Chinese investors

8 Comments
SYDNEY

New Zealand said on Monday there has been a rush in applications for its new foreign investor migrant visa as the centre-right government looks to lure more high net-worth individuals to the country to stimulate economic growth.

The government in April relaxed rules for the visa, including lowering the minimum required funds for the category that focuses on higher-risk investments to NZ$5 million ($3 million) from NZ$15 million, and removing the English language requirement.

"(There has been) a flood of formal interest in the new 'golden' visa," Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said.

"New applications under the scheme represent a potential NZ$845 million ($503 million) of new investment in New Zealand business."

In a statement, Stanford said the government had received 189 applications in less than three months for the Active Investor Plus visa, compared with 116 submissions over more than two-and-a-half years under the previous settings.

Eighty-five of those applications, or just under half of the total, were submitted by U.S. citizens, followed by China with 26 and Hong Kong with 24.

New Zealand's economy grew faster-than-expected in the first quarter, official data showed last week, providing some relief for policymakers keen to put the economy back on a solid footing after it sank into technical recession last year.

The two-quarter GDP decline was the worst since the sharp downturn of 1991, excluding the pandemic.

8 Comments
Great news! About time

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Frankly, people having that kind of money lying around would probably invest in the US or China, given that these two are the only economic superpowers. Can't picture anyone putting $3M on a New Zealand investment.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

This is not going to go well with them. The real talented entrepreneurs like Kim Dotcom who started Megaupload were treated atrociously by them. Who in their right mind would want to risk that kind of abuse?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Great idea!

Just not when Trump just did the exact same thing in USA…..THAT was supposedly a horrible scam ripoff! lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If you read between the lines they are effectively admitting that they are dairy farmers and winemakers (and tourist guides) who lack even the basic foundation for generating any technology themselves.

That’s not the place to set up a business if you want to collaborate on anything.

It’s just going to attract money launderers and conmen.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

That is a very good point about what they did to Kim Dotcom.

Had forgotten about that whole fiasco. I think NZ hoping everyone has too, along with all the COVID related stuff.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Garlic eaterToday  03:13 pm JST

This is not going to go well with them. The real talented entrepreneurs like Kim Dotcom who started Megaupload were treated atrociously by them. Who in their right mind would want to risk that kind of abuse?

Maybe ask chatGPT or Google about the NZ tech industry before commenting, I reckon.

For its size, NZ is a leading tech nation. How things change, aye?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

> Garlic eaterToday  03:16 pm JST

If you read between the lines they are effectively admitting that they are dairy farmers and winemakers (and tourist guides) who lack even the basic foundation for generating any technology themselves.

That’s not the place to set up a business if you want to collaborate on anything.

Maybe ask chatGPT or Google about the NZ tech industry before commenting, I reckon.

For its size, NZ is a leading tech nation. How things change, aye?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

