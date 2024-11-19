 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Police investigate burglary at Windsor Castle estate, fueling concerns about royal security

0 Comments
LONDON

British police are investigating a burglary on the Windsor Castle estate, fueling concerns about security at the royal residence west of London.

The suspects stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building on the estate just before midnight on Oct. 13, Thames Valley Police said in a statement. Police provided a general location for the property, which suggests that the burglary took place more than a mile from Windsor Castle.

The Sun newspaper, which first reported the burglary, said two masked men scaled a six-foot (1.8 meter) fence before taking the vehicles and driving through a security barrier to make their escape.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were not at Windsor Castle at the time of the raid. The newspaper suggested that Prince William and his family were at Adelaide Cottage, their home on the estate, which is about a five-minute drive from the site of the burglary.

Police said they are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

The Sun last month reported that London’s Metropolitan Police Service, which provides armed protection for the royals throughout Britain, had removed armed officers from the public entrances to Windsor Castle. The change was made due to a shortage of officers authorized to carry firearms and in effort to ease the concerns of tourists who were nervous about the presence of armed officers, the newspaper said, citing unidentified police sources.

Armed officers are still stationed inside the castle perimeter.

Security arrangements are kept under “constant review,” taking account of the latest threat assessment, the Met told the newspaper.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo