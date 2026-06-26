Venezuelans trapped alive after two quakes kill at least 188

Residents walk past damaged buildings and debris scattered along a street in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, after two earthquakes struck Venezuela

By Margioni Bermudez and Leticia Pineda

Desperate Venezuelans battled Thursday to rescue loved ones trapped alive beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings after two major earthquakes that killed at least 188 people.

Buildings cracked and crumbled and residents fled into the streets after the quakes, which the United States Geological Survey measured at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, hit northern Venezuela within a minute of each other on Wednesday night.

Offers of rescue support and aid flooded in as National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez said the death toll had risen to 188, with 1,520 injured.

Powerful aftershocks could still be felt Thursday.

The state of La Guaira north of Caracas was hit particularly hard, and residents stumbled through debris calling out the names of loved ones or tried in vain to rescue the injured.

"There's a spot where a young woman named Jennifer, from the 11th floor, answers me. However, we don't have any tools; we have no way to help," said Antonio Bermudez, whose building collapsed in La Guaira.

Elsewhere in the rubble, a father and his son were using a pickaxe and a crowbar to pry away massive slabs to get to two of his other sons, said Bermudez.

"They're still alive... there's nothing more we can do. We're telling them not to strain their voices, to take short breaths, in the hope that at least the three of them who are there will be rescued."

AFP reporters witnessed residents looting a local supermarket in La Guaira.

The coastal city was without electricity, and many residents spent the night in the streets or searching for their relatives.

"We thank God that... we are alive, but there are people suffering right now with family members trapped under the rubble or pinned down, unable to get them out," resident Yilsmaris Blanco told AFP.

Global rescue teams on the way

Interim president Delcy Rodriguez visited La Guaira on Thursday after the area was declared a "disaster zone."

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply saddened" by the disaster as the global body vowed to assist Venezuela.

The strongest quake to hit Venezuela in 126 years will require "massive collective efforts," U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement.

Threatening to complicate relief efforts, the international airport is in La Guaira and has been closed after suffering serious damage.

Offers of support poured in from around the world, with Switzerland, Spain, France, Portugal and Mexico among those sending specialists and rescue teams to Venezuela.

China, India, Brazil and even war-battered Iran have also offered help, while Pope Leo XIV has sent an initial 100,000 euros in aid to the country.

"We have a whole-of-government response. It'll be big, it'll be fast, and it'll be effective," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters during a visit to Bahrain, saying his country's military would play a "big logistical role."

Washington is closely involved in oil-rich Venezuela after U.S. forces ousted and arrested president Nicolas Maduro in January.

Tremors felt in Colombia, Brazil

Venezuela's northern coast sits on a boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, but has not suffered a significant quake since 1997, when 73 people died.

Another quake in 1967 killed 236 people.

Wednesday's 7.5-magnitude earthquake was the most powerful since October 29, 1900, when a 7.7-magnitude tremor struck offshore.

The quake was felt across Colombia, where residents in Bogota evacuated buildings as a precaution.

Tremors were also reported in several cities in northern Brazil, according to the country's seismic monitoring network.

Scenes of panic and destruction played out in the capital Caracas after the quakes.

In the affluent Altamira neighborhood, residents called out in the early morning for relatives after the collapse of a 22-story building.

"Oh God, why is this happening? Oh Father!" wept a woman as a man tried to comfort her, in another neighborhood.

A doctor at the Domingo Luciani Hospital in the city, speaking on condition of anonymity, said children and adults were arriving in ambulances unaccompanied by family, after being pulled out of the rubble, as facilities in La Guaira were overwhelmed.

"Their injuries include facial, thoracic, or abdominal trauma, as well as fractures of the upper and lower limbs."

© 2026 AFP