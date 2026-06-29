Canada beats South Africa 1-0 in World Cup's first knockout match

Canada's Stephen Eustaquio (7) celebrates scoring their opening goal against South Africa during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

By GREG BEACHAM

Stephen Eustáquio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, and Canada beat South Africa 1-0 on Sunday for its first knockout match victory in a World Cup.

A tense match at SoFi Stadium appeared to be headed for extra time until Eustáquio — who plays professionally for Los Angeles FC several miles away — put a stunning volley from outside the penalty area into the bottom corner of Ronwen Williams' net.

Co-host Canada hung on with strong defensive play in the final minutes and advanced to face the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston on Saturday, July 4.

Canada played its first three matches at home in Toronto and Vancouver, but was forced to become the first World Cup host to play on the road when it lost 2-1 to Switzerland last Wednesday.

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