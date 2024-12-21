 Japan Today
A quarter of Japanese firms positive about reskilling workers

TOKYO

About a quarter of Japanese firms are positive about reskilling their workers -- seen as essential for improving labor productivity -- but only a small percentage are actively taking steps toward that goal, a research institute survey found.

The government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba views increased investment in human resource development as critical for Japan, expecting that as more people acquire new skills, their wages will rise.

According to Teikoku Databank Ltd, which surveyed around 11,000 firms in October, a combined 26.1 percent expressed a positive view on reskilling their workforce, with 8.9 percent having already started and 17.2 percent expressing willingness to do so in the future.

Many companies already supporting employee reskilling provide e-learning courses and assist workers in obtaining new qualifications.

While labor shortages are more acute in some sectors than others, reskilling workers is expected to help alleviate the issue in a nation known for its rigid corporate culture and low labor mobility.

Still, nearly half of the respondents in the latest survey, or 46.1 percent, are not taking any initiatives. Additionally, 9.5 percent said they do not know what "reskilling" means and 10.1 percent said they have never heard the term.

Small firms struggling with severe labor shortages find it more challenging than larger companies to offer reskilling opportunities due to limited time and resources.

The institute noted concerns from some responding firms that reskilling workers might encourage job-hopping across companies and sectors, highlighting why many firms remain reluctant, according to the survey.

Companies "need to pay attention to the risk of not getting involved in reskilling," it said, adding that boosting labor productivity by training workers to adapt to digital transformation and new technologies will be crucial for the future of Japan Inc.

