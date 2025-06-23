 Japan Today
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image: AP
business

India PM Modi eyes visit to Japan in August for bullet train deal

10 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese and Indian governments are arranging for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Japan in late August for talks with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

The two leaders are expected to agree on India's adoption of a next-generation shinkansen bullet train being developed by East Japan Railway Co. for a high-speed rail project underway in western India, the sources said.

They may also agree to revise the 2008 Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation to expand their security partnership amid China's increasing maritime prowess, they said.

The visit would be Modi's first since May 2023, when he attended the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, western Japan.

Modi and Ishiba also aim to strengthen communication ahead of a four-way summit with the United States and Australia under the Quad framework, which New Delhi is set to host in the fall.

The high-speed rail line will connect the western Indian cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, covering about 500 kilometers in roughly two hours.

The project is considered a symbol of Japan-India cooperation, as it will use Japan's renowned shinkansen technology.

JR East aims to complete the E10 series carriages in the fall of 2027 at the earliest, with commercial operation starting in fiscal 2030.

In their meeting, Modi and Ishiba are expected to confirm plans to introduce the E10 series in the early 2030s, according to the sources.

Through the revised security declaration, the two sides are expected to agree on strengthening comprehensive cooperation in broader areas, including space and cybersecurity, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
Login to comment

When thousands of Indians are killed on packed train,while riding on the outside

1 ( +4 / -3 )

@Yrral Natural air conditioning ...

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

The shinkansen is perfect for India, with its vast expanses of relatively flat terrain.

This could be great for both countries.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

They will have to keep the wandering cows off the lines.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Modi has been talking about bullet train for last 11 years. The project was initially supposed to be operational by 2022.

Hope that the actual trains, once operational, run on time.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Any chance Trump could visit Japan in pursuit of high speed rail for the US? I didn't think so. Taking advice from anyone who isn't White is not in his style.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

If anyone here knows India, they know that any bullet train won't last long there. It's where trains go to die

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The Indian shinkansen will need cow catchers on the front.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I wonder if it will have seat belts on the roof as handles won't be enough for people to hang onto at high speed

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I think India needs reliable, efficient and lower-cost conventional trains, not high-speed rail.

The project is considered a symbol of Japan-India cooperation...

It seems to be more about political goals than logistical ones.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

