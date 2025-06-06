 Japan Today
Tokyo Disney Resort operator considers cutting ticket prices for theme parks

TOKYO

The Tokyo Disney Resort operator could lower ticket prices for its theme parks, company President Wataru Takahashi said Friday, as more people cut discretionary spending due to inflation.

Oriental Land Co will likely consider lowering prices or adjusting the price range for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Prices normally fluctuate in response to projected demand.

A one-day ticket for either of the parks, located in Urayasu in Chiba Prefecture, currently costs between 7,900 yen and 10,900 yen per adult.

Takahashi's remark came as Oriental Land considers a large-scale redevelopment of parts of its parks under the company's long-term business strategy through fiscal 2035.

Speaking about the company's cruise ship that is slated to start operating in fiscal 2028, Takahashi, who was appointed president and chief operating officer on April 1, told reporters the company aims to get it "on track."

He described the cruise ship as "the integration of a theme park and hotel sailing across the ocean," adding that every passenger will be able to enjoy a show with fewer restrictions like those experienced at theme parks where patrons often must win a seat in a lottery.

