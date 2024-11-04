 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

1,200 freshly picked apples stolen in Aomori Prefecture

AOMORI

Police in Goshogawara, Aomori Prefecture, are investigating the theft of 1,200 freshly picked Fuji apples from an orchard.

The apples and the wooden crates they were packed in were stolen sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, NTV quoted police as saying. The orchard owner and his family went out to the orchard to do some work at around 7 a.m. Sunday and noticed the apples were missing.

The stolen apples had been picked on Saturday. Their value was about 160,000 yen.

