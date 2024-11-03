Man arrested after home break-in and robbery in Chiba Prefecture

Police in Yotsukaido City, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of robbery and assault after be broke into a house, assaulted the resident and stole about 12,000 yen in cash.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m., TV Asahi reported. The victim, a man in his 50s, lives in the house with his younger brother and mother.

Police said the suspect broke a window in the victim’s bedroom, then started punching him in the face, demanding he hand over his wallet.

A woman called 110 and said an intruder had assaulted her son and fled with cash.

The victim suffered facial injuries but his condition is not life-threatening, police said.

Police arrested the suspect near the scene and are questioning him about his involvement in other home invasions that have occurred in the Kanto region over the last few months.

Police have learned that the suspect bought gloves and adhesive tape at a nearby store on Saturday night and that he was speaking on a smartphone during the break-in.

