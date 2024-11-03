 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after home break-in and robbery in Chiba Prefecture

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Yotsukaido City, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of robbery and assault after be broke into a house, assaulted the resident and stole about 12,000 yen in cash.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m., TV Asahi reported. The victim, a man in his 50s, lives in the house with his younger brother and mother.

Police said the suspect broke a window in the victim’s bedroom, then started punching him in the face, demanding he hand over his wallet.

A woman called 110 and said an intruder had assaulted her son and fled with cash.

The victim suffered facial injuries but his condition is not life-threatening, police said.

Police arrested the suspect near the scene and are questioning him about his involvement in other home invasions that have occurred in the Kanto region over the last few months.

Police have learned that the suspect bought gloves and adhesive tape at a nearby store on Saturday night and that he was speaking on a smartphone during the break-in.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo