17-year-old boy arrested for throwing firecrackers from car window at elementary school girls

Police in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 17-year-old male high school student on suspicion of assault for throwing firecrackers from the window of a passenger car, causing an elementary school girl to fall and suffer minor injuries.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on June 11, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the student, who attends a correspondence high school, has admitted to the allegation.

Police said the boy threw the firecrackers from the back seat of the car as it drove up behind the children. One of them hit the girl who was on her way home from school with two other children. She fell down and sustained a minor injury.

An adult who witnessed the incident sought help at a nearby koban (police box).

Police are also questioning the driver of the car that the boy was in.

