2 men break into house in Kamakura, demand money

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, are looking for two men who broke into a house on Sunday and demanded money from the occupant.

Police said a call came into 110 at around 2 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said two intruders were in the house and were beating her father, TV Asahi reported.

Police rushed to the house but the intruders had fled empty-handed by the time they arrived.

According to police, a man in his 50s who was sleeping in his bedroom heard a noise and went to the living room, where he was threatened by two men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. They punched him in the face and demanded he give them money.

There were two other family members in the house at the time, including the man’s daughter who called 110, but they were unharmed.

The incident occurred in a residential area about 500 meters south of Nishi-Kamakura Station on the Shonan Monorail.

© Japan Today