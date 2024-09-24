240 kg of new Koshihikari rice stolen in Shiga Prefecture

Eight bags containing 240 kilograms of Koshihikari rice, worth about 90,000 yen, have been stolen from outside a farmer's warehouse in Takashima City, Shiga Prefecture.

The farmer notified police at around 7 a.m. on Monday, NTV reported. According to the police, the rice was stolen between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

At the time, 80 bags of Koshihikari rice were stored in the warehouse. The stolen bags were under a blue tarp outside the warehouse and were scheduled to be shipped out this week.

Haruo Kaneda, the farmer who grew the rice, told reporters: “It's not so much about the money; I'm angry that they took my rice."

Police said that last month, evidence of an attempt to break the lock on the door of a warehouse where rice was stored at another farm in Takashima City was found. Police believe the two incidents may be linked.

