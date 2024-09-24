 Japan Today
crime

240 kg of new Koshihikari rice stolen in Shiga Prefecture

SHIGA

Eight bags containing 240 kilograms of Koshihikari rice, worth about 90,000 yen, have been stolen from outside a farmer's warehouse in Takashima City, Shiga Prefecture.

The farmer notified police at around 7 a.m. on Monday, NTV reported. According to the police, the rice was stolen between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

At the time, 80 bags of Koshihikari rice were stored in the warehouse. The stolen bags were under a blue tarp outside the warehouse and were scheduled to be shipped out this week.

Haruo Kaneda, the farmer who grew the rice, told reporters: “It's not so much about the money; I'm angry that they took my rice." 

Police said that last month, evidence of an attempt to break the lock on the door of a warehouse where rice was stored at another farm in Takashima City was found. Police believe the two incidents may be linked.

Usual suspects? Wait and see...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Usual suspects?

While it's difficult to say for certain who's involved, the way things are playing out suggests a repeat of the same dynamics. For those who've observed these events before, certain elements tend to reappear. It wouldn’t be unexpected if the same forces are at work once again. While I won't claim to know exactly who's behind it, there's a sense of familiarity to how things are unfolding. If you've been following these kinds of events, you might notice certain elements seem to show up time and time again. It wouldn’t be surprising if it's the usual suspects involved here once more. It's hard to ignore the fact that the same forces always seem to be involved whenever something like this happens. I’m not saying for certain who’s responsible, but it definitely feels like a repeat of what we’ve seen before. If you've been paying attention, you know what I mean—it’s starting to look like the usual suspects are at it again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

