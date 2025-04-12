80-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of resident at senior housing complex

Police in Eniwa, Hokkaido, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a 74-year-old male resident at the senior housing complex where they both live.

According to police, Hiromi Sasaki slashed the victim on the cheek and neck with a kitchen knife at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said the victim’s wounds are not life-threatening.

Another resident called police and said that two tenants were arguing and that one had been stabbed.

Police said Sasaki has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I was angry at his attitude, so I tried to kill him."

Police believe the two got into an argument for some reason, which escalated into the stabbing.

