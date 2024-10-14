91-year-old man arrested in Sendai for keeping wife’s body at home

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 91-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his wife who was in her 80s.

According to police, a neighbor reported that he had not seen the wife of the man, Akio Musashi, for a long time, and on Sunday, police officers visited Musashi's home and found his wife’s remains in a bedroom, Sendai Hoso reported.

Police quoted Musashi as saying, “My wife died in February and I left her body in the bedroom. I have not been able to talk to anyone about it."

Police plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

