 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Wife of U.S. serviceman found dead in Fukuoka hotel; husband detained by U.S. Navy

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka are investigating the death of an American woman whose body was found in a hotel on Monday morning.

The woman was married to a U.S. serviceman who has been taken into custody by the U.S. Navy, NHK reported.

According to police, an employee of the hotel called 110 at around 9:20 a.m. Monday and said a woman may have committed suicide in a room.

Police officers who rushed to the scene found the woman collapsed in the room and she was confirmed dead. Police said there were signs of external injury and that the body was fully clothed.

On Tuesday, Fukuoka prefectural police and the U.S. Navy confirmed that the deceased woman was an American citizen and the wife of a U.S. serviceman at Sasebo Base in Nagasaki Prefecture.

Police said hotel security camera footage showed the woman and a man, believed to be her husband, checking into the hotel at around 7 p.m. on Oct 25, and the man leaving alone on the morning of Oct 27.

The U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident. The Fukuoka police investigation is limited due to the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement, which grants the U.S. military priority.

The U.S. Navy has not disclosed the man's affiliation or rank.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo