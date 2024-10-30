 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Image: Pakutaso
crime

Foreign man arrested for grabbing former AKB48 idol on Tokyo street, forcing her to ground

1 Comment
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

In 2005, Haruna Kojima became one of the inaugural members of AKB48, the Akihabara-based multi-vocalist unit that would go on to dominate the Japanese idol singer scene for the next several years. While AKB48 operated under a policy of regularly cycling out less popular performers and replacing them with fresh faces, Kojima remained a member for over a decade before “graduating” from the group (to use the idol industry’s preferred parlance) in 2017.

Kojima may no longer perform on stage, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely out of the spotlight. Since leaving AKB48, the 36-year-old has worked as a fashion model and started her own fashion/lifestyle brand, called “Her lip to.” As proof of Kojima’s enduring popularity, on Oct 25 her first photo album in nine years, titled "Kamoshirenai," went on sale, and she attended a promotional launch event at the famous Shibuya Tsutaya building in downtown Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood.

▼ Cover of "Kamoshirenai"

Screenshot-2024-10-29-at-15.26.27.png

However, what should have been a happy night for Kojima took a frightening turn after the event’s scheduled program wrapped up. After leaving the building shortly after 9 p.m., Kojima was on the street, walking toward a car that was waiting to take her home, when a man suddenly approached her and grabbed her from behind. Maintaining his grip on her, the man then forced Kojima to the ground before event staff could restrain him and call the police, who arrived and arrested the man on the scene.

The man, who is in his 40s, is a foreign national, though it hasn’t been disclosed whether he’s a tourist in Japan or a foreign resident of the country. Investigators believe that he is a fan who knew Kojima was attending an event in the building and was lying in wait for her to exit the venue. In his post-arrest statement, he admitted “There is no mistake that I grabbed her arm,” though it’s unclear whether or not he’s admitted to purposely forcing Kojima to the pavement, as he added “I held her, but I had no violent intentions.”

Nojima did not suffer any injuries in the incident, and was remarkably chipper in a Twitter post (seen directly above) that she sent later that night saying: “Today was the event for my photo book. It was fun seeing so many faces that that I haven’t seen for a long time! I was surprised to see both veteran otaku and new fans cheering for me. Thank you for coming!”

Source: Nitele News via Jin, Jiji, TBS News Dig, Nikkan Sports, YouTube/ANNnewsCH

The man, who is in his 40s, is a foreign national

I don't know about this foreign national but Japanese perpetrator will say "I don't remember"

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

