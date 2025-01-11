Man arrested for assaulting wife after she leaves restaurant in Tottori

Police in Tottori City, Tottori Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his wife, who is in her 20s, shortly after she left a restaurant where she was dining with a female friend.

According to police, the incident occurred just after midnight on Jan 4, NTV reported. The suspect is accused of strangling his wife with both hands, grabbing her hair, shoving her to the ground and stomping on her head.

A man passing by the scene called police, reporting that a man was beating a woman.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her head and right hand. Police waited until she recovered enough to be questioned before arresting her husband on Friday.

Police said the woman told them, “I was eating and drinking with a friend at a restaurant and was about to return home when my husband showed up and assaulted me.”

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I was drunk and don’t remember much, but there's no doubt that I was violent."

