 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting wife after she leaves restaurant in Tottori

0 Comments
TOTTORI

Police in Tottori City, Tottori Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his wife, who is in her 20s, shortly after she left a restaurant where she was dining with a female friend.

According to police, the incident occurred just after midnight on Jan 4, NTV reported. The suspect is accused of strangling his wife with both hands, grabbing her hair, shoving her to the ground and stomping on her head.

A man passing by the scene called police, reporting that a man was beating a woman.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her head and right hand. Police waited until she recovered enough to be questioned before arresting her husband on Friday.

Police said the woman told them, “I was eating and drinking with a friend at a restaurant and was about to return home when my husband showed up and assaulted me.”

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I was drunk and don’t remember much, but there's no doubt that I was violent."

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel