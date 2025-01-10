 Japan Today
8 students injured in hammer attack at university campus in Tokyo suburbs

0 Comments
TOKYO

Eight students were injured Friday in a hammer attack at a university campus in the suburbs of Tokyo, according to police.

An emergency call was made around 3:45 p.m., reporting an attack by a student at Hosei University's Tama Campus in Machida. The assailant, a 22-year-old South Korean woman, a sociology student, was subdued by two teachers and arrested, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and fire department officials.

Investigative sources quoted the suspect as saying she was "frustrated" after being ignored by a group of students and used a hammer she found on campus.

The eight students sustained only minor injuries.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

