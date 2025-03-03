 Japan Today
crime

Man dies after fall from condo; woman found dead in apartment bathtub

FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka City are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple at an apartment building over the weekend.

According to police, a man was found collapsed on the ground beside the building in Chuo Ward at around 10 p.m. Sunday, NHK reported. A passerby called 110. Police believe the man may have fallen or jumped from an upper floor. He was taken to a hospital but died about 40 minutes later.

At around 1 a.m. on Monday, an elderly woman was found dead in the bathroom of an apartment on the 7th floor, with her face submerged in the bathtub. Police said the woman was fully clothed and had no visible external injuries.

Police have not revealed any details about the man and woman yet.

