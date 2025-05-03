 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabbed in back in Kutchan, Hokkaido

0 Comments
KUTCHAN, Hokkaido

A foreign man in his 20s was stabbed in the back on a street in Kutchan town, Hokkaido, on Saturday night.

According to police, a passerby called 119 at around 9 p.m. and said that "someone was bleeding” from a wound to his back, NHK reported.

The victim was taken to hospital and police said his injury was not life-threatening.

The scene of the crime is in the Niseko area that is frequented by many foreign tourists.

Police believe the victim may have been involved in a fight and will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

The Showa Era Lifestyle Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Beware of Yami Baito: Shady Part-Time Jobs Targeting Foreigners and Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Work Visa in Japan Without a College Degree

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog