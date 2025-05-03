Man stabbed in back in Kutchan, Hokkaido

A foreign man in his 20s was stabbed in the back on a street in Kutchan town, Hokkaido, on Saturday night.

According to police, a passerby called 119 at around 9 p.m. and said that "someone was bleeding” from a wound to his back, NHK reported.

The victim was taken to hospital and police said his injury was not life-threatening.

The scene of the crime is in the Niseko area that is frequented by many foreign tourists.

Police believe the victim may have been involved in a fight and will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

