Man stabbed in back in Kutchan, Hokkaido

A foreign man in his 20s was stabbed in the back on a street in Kutchan town, Hokkaido, on Saturday night.
According to police, a passerby called 119 at around 9 p.m. and said that "someone was bleeding” from a wound to his back, NHK reported.
The victim was taken to hospital and police said his injury was not life-threatening.
The scene of the crime is in the Niseko area that is frequented by many foreign tourists.
Police believe the victim may have been involved in a fight and will wait until he recovers before questioning him.
