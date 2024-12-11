 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother, 2 children found dead in suspected murder-suicide

0 Comments
AICHI

Police in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, said that a 38-year-old woman and her two young children, who were found dead in their house on Monday, died in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies of Manami Enomoto, 38, her son Wataru, 2, and her 5-month-old daughter Saho were found by Enomoto’s husband when he returned home from work at around 9:30 p.m., NTV reported.

Police said Wednesday that an autopsy revealed they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. When they were discovered, the three were collapsed in the same room, the smell of gas was in the air, and duct tape had been used to seal the windows and door.

A suicide note written by Manami was also found in the house.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

health

Undergoing Outpatient Surgery in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

food

Japanese Superfoods: Nukazuke

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

The History and Benefits of Baby Wearing in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo