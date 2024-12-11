Mother, 2 children found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Police in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, said that a 38-year-old woman and her two young children, who were found dead in their house on Monday, died in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies of Manami Enomoto, 38, her son Wataru, 2, and her 5-month-old daughter Saho were found by Enomoto’s husband when he returned home from work at around 9:30 p.m., NTV reported.

Police said Wednesday that an autopsy revealed they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. When they were discovered, the three were collapsed in the same room, the smell of gas was in the air, and duct tape had been used to seal the windows and door.

A suicide note written by Manami was also found in the house.

