Widow acquitted over murder of Japanese 'Don Juan'

Saki Sudo is seen with her husband Kosuke Nozaki in December 2017.

A Japanese court on Thursday acquitted a 28-year-old woman of murdering her wealthy elderly husband who had described himself as the "Don Juan" of the western Japan area where he lived.

Saki Sudo was charged with causing 77-year-old Kosuke Nozaki to ingest a lethal amount of an illegal stimulant drug on May 24, 2018, just months after they got married, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Sudo at the Wakayama District Court.

Prosecutors claimed Sudo, who received a monthly allowance of 1 million yen, married Nozaki for his money and to inherit his fortune. They alleged she searched for such words as "perfect crime" and "stimulant drugs, lethal amount," and obtained drugs from a dealer.

Sudo was the only person with Nozaki at the time he ingested the drugs, prosecutors said, arguing that it was unlikely that he killed himself given that he had planned a memorial service for his beloved pet dog and scheduled a doctor's appointment in the days after his death.

Sudo denied the charges, saying she was asked by Nozaki to buy the drugs for him. Her defense claimed it was possible Nozaki ingested the drugs himself.

"If there is only suspicious evidence and there are doubts about concluding that someone is the culprit, they should be considered not guilty," her counsel said.

As the president of a liquor sales company and real estate business in Wakayama prefecture, Nozaki is said to have had a personal worth of around 1.3 billion yen. Sudo married Nozaki, who was more than 50 years older than her, in February 2018.

Nozaki gained notoriety for publishing an autobiography titled "Don Juan of Kishu: The Man Who Gave 3 Billion Yen to 4,000 Beautiful Women" in 2016, likening himself to the mythical Spanish playboy. Kishu is a historical name for the region in the prefecture where he lived.

© KYODO