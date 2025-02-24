 Japan Today
crime

Nurse at psychiatric hospital assaults patient, but hospital fails to report it

GIFU

It has been revealed that a nurse at a psychiatric hospital in Kaizu City, Gifu Prefecture, assaulted an inpatient, but the hospital did not report it, as required by law.

The incident occurred at Yonan Hospital last October, NHK reported Monday. A male staff member repeatedly urged a female patient to enter her room to prepare for a meal, but when she refused, he pushed her down and grabbed her by the neck.

The patient suffered abrasions to her face and reported the incident to another staff member, but nothing was done about it.

The Mental Health and Welfare Act was revised in April last year, making it mandatory to report abuse, but the hospital did not do so.

In a statement, the hospital said, "We were unsure of our decision and hesitated to report it. We can't help but think that we covered it up."

Meanwhile, the social medical corporation, which runs the hospital, said: "The male staff member resigned, and we felt that he had been punished sufficiently.”

