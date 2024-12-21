 Japan Today
crime

Two high school students arrested for sexually assaulting teenage girl sent to family court

KOFU, Yamanashi

The Kofu District Public Prosecutors Office in Yamanashi Prefecture has sent two high school boys to the family court after they were arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in October.

According to police, the two boys, aged 15 and 17, are friends and knew the girl, NTV reported.

Police said the two boys are accused of summoning the girl to a convenience store parking lot, where the 15-year-old boy threatened her by pressing a lit cigarette onto her left thigh. They then took her to an abandoned house where they allegedly sexually assaulted her.

