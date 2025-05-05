White-collar jobs losing their appeal in Japan in favor of work in building trades

A degree from a prestigious university no longer carries with it the assurance of high wages and job security. With certain exceptions such as careers in the financial sector or at major trading firms, white-collar jobs don't pay particularly well, and what's more, the once-common practice of so-called "lifetime employment" has declined to the point that even at blue-chip companies, seishain (regular company staff members) with the full range of perks now account for a minority of employees -- the remainder either retained on a contract basis or outsourced from worker dispatch firms.

Shukan Gendai (May 12) suggests you might want to consider an alternative: a high-paying career in the building trades or other blue-collar professions.

Indeed, those who excel at these kinds of professions can expect high remuneration and a degree of independence, with working conditions considerably better now than in the past, asserts YouTuber Shingo Inoue.

"These were once typically described as so-called '3K' jobs -- (dirty, difficult and dangerous), but at present the work environment has significantly improved, and workers are also entitled to certain allotments," Inoue remarks.

After graduating from university Inoue had started out as a salaried company employee, but didn't care for the job and soon gravitated to the building trade.

"I had worked part-time at construction jobs during my student years, and enjoyed the challenges," he tells the magazine. "After leaving my white-collar job I moved to salaried work in construction for five years, and then went independent, which I've been for the past seven years. Now my current gig is what's called cleaning and protection.

"Sure, it's mundane work, but remuneration has been increasing year by year. Looking back, I'm glad I opted to go into construction," Inoue reflects. "If you work hard at it and play your cards right, after the first three to five years your annual income will exceed 10 million yen."

Even the starting wages in the construction trade, in the 4 to 5 million yen per year range, are said to be comparable to average white collar jobs. But while it's become difficult for white collar wages to rise above that level, in construction trades on the other hand, as skill sets improve, remuneration also rises.

"I really regret the years I spent in university," said Inoue. "It would have been better if I'd gone straight into construction work."

What types of jobs are we talking about? Shukan Gendai lists nine: construction worker, reinforced concrete worker, carpenter, architectural sheet metal worker, plasterer, seal worker, formwork worker, marking worker and demolition worker.

Citing one example, a worker in his 40s skilled at interior construction told the magazine he generates 50 million yen in business turnover per year, about half of which remains as take-home pay.

"My grandfather was a carpenter, and when I was young I used to help him out at construction sites," the man is quoted as saying. "From age 30 I became independent, specializing in interior work. The work is sort of like assembling a big plastic model. You assemble the components while referring to the architect's blueprints that show how the finished version should look.

"Naturally there's no manual to follow, so you learn to work ad hoc based on your knowhow and experience. Most of my work involves store interiors, but I also do jobs for restaurants, offices, hotels and so on."

Takahiro Suzuki, a management strategy consultant, notes that over the past 15 years wage levels in most business sectors have stagnated.

"What's more, looking at the subcontractor positions, such as in the auto industry, for example, there's always a risk of losing a job due to market contingencies and so on," Suzuki notes. "In construction on the other hand, combined with other factors such as the shortage of workers, subcontractors are now in position to turn down proposals from the prime contractor, which naturally creates a dynamic that allows their fees to rise."

With the old 3K working conditions now a thing of the past, blue-collar jobs now offer a career where workers are amply rewarded for their effort and expertise, the article concludes.

© Japan Today