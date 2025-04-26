 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

35% of local public servants abused by residents: Japan gov't survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

Some 35 percent of local government officials in Japan have faced overbearing or abusive behavior from members of the public, a government survey showed Friday, more than three times higher than found in a separate study on private-sector workers.

The result of the survey by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications over workplace harassment in the past three years suggests that public officials, who are considered "servants of the whole community" under the Constitution, regularly receive unreasonable requests from the taxpayers they are paid to serve.

"Private companies can choose their customers, but local governments need to offer administrative services to everyone, which may have impacted the outcome," a ministry official said.

As the issue of "kasu-hara," a Japanese slang term for harassment by customers, increasingly enters public consciousness, more local governments and companies are taking action to protect workers.

The survey of public servants, conducted in November and December, covered 388 randomly selected local governments across Japan and received 11,507 responses from those working in the administrative sector, excluding teachers.

The survey by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare targeting companies and other private entities showed in May last year that 10.8 percent of employees had experienced overwhelming or abusive behavior from customers.

The government has submitted to parliament an amendment bill requiring companies to establish clear rules against abuse by customers and the public and set up a system for victims to file complaints. Municipalities will also be required to take steps to address the issue.

While a Japanese phrase referring to customers as "gods," given their perceived power over service workers, has been widely accepted in Japan for decades, attitudes are slowly evolving.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo