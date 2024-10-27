 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
People gather in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station on Saturday night. Image: KYODO
national

Celebrations subdued in Tokyo's Shibuya district on weekend before Halloween

TOKYO

Halloween celebrations by cosplayers were subdued at Tokyo's Shibuya district on Saturday, the weekend before the annual festivity, after local authorities strengthened measures to prevent overcrowding.

The district was bustling with young people and inbound tourists as usual, but there were few people gathering to show off their costumes. Earlier this month, a revised ordinance to extend the period of alcohol consumption ban on certain streets from specific periods to year-round was implemented.

Posters, written in Japanese and English, saying "No Events for Halloween on Shibuya Streets" and "No Drinking on the Street" were visible near the iconic crossing after complaints were raised against littering and noise from big crowds during the Halloween period in recent years.

The alcohol consumption ban is effective daily from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. in areas surrounding JR and Keio Shibuya stations.

In an attempt to prevent people from engaging in vandalism and drunken behavior, convenience stores near the station have also suspended alcohol sales on request from Shibuya Ward.

The famous Hachiko dog statue, a popular meeting place and photo spot, will be covered from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday.

"Unlike in previous years, it's safe," said a 53-year-old man on his way home from shopping. "I think there would be some people who might want to go on a spree on the day of Halloween (on Thursday), but I want them to make sure they follow the rules."

Shibuya's neighboring Shinjuku district, which saw an increase in Halloween revelers last season, has also newly introduced this year a ban on alcohol consumption in and around its Kabukicho area, effective for 12 hours starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Both of the drinking bans in Shibuya and Shinjuku do not carry penalties.

Now it looks like a singles gathering. I see your agenda Japanese government!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I can understand places wanting to avoid overcrowding. Why do people want to hang around in the streets in fancy dress anyway?

Maybe they could have Halloween parties at home or at their workplaces, schools, universities etc...

Just thinking out aloud here. Have a good week readers!

Unreasonably warm in Osaka again today..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

my mistake...*unseasonably warm.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

 I want them to make sure they follow the rules."

The new rules brought in by joyless functionaries who view the idea of young people being young people and enjoying themselves.

God forbid young people forget their duty to be as miserable as their elders.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

